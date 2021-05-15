Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Before We Leave

We're building up a civilization and avoiding space whales in Before We Leave on today's GR Live

The non-violent indie title launched just yesterday.

Just yesterday, Balancing Monkey Games released their latest title, a non-violent city building game, where players have to farm the resources of the surrounding area to ensure the Peeps can rediscover civilization. Even though this title is non-violent, you will have to avoid ancient primordial beasts that are best described as space whales, otherwise they will disturb the peace and well and truly throw a spanner in the works of your civilization construction.

If you want to come and join us on this casual resource management journey, we'll be checking out this indie later today at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST, where Rebeca will be exploring two hours of what the game offers.

Before We Leave

