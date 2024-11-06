We're building the theme park of our dreams in Planet Coaster 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

It's time for fans to flock back to Frontier Developments' wonderful theme park world to check out the promising simulation sequel Planet Coaster 2. To mark its launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S today, I'm going to be jumping into the game on today's GR Live offering, where I will be building the park of my dreams and combining that with some thrilling flume rides and water features too.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Planet Coaster 2 all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds.

Also, as we continue to work on our review of Planet Coaster 2, be sure to read our most recent impressions of the game here and see our latest batch of gameplay below.