We're building a zoo on today's GR Live

Towards the end of last year, Springloaded launched its latest title on PC. Known as Let's Build a Zoo, this simulation game asks players to, well... build a zoo, and does so with a variety of tools and mechanics, such as the ability to DNA splice to create over 300,000 unique types of animals, all to create the zoo of your dreams.

Currently available on PC, we're going to be trying our hands at Let's Build a Zoo on today's GR Live, where our host, Rebeca will be diving into two hours of gameplay at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage.

While you can take a look at the game in a little extra depth in the screenshots below, you can also grab it for yourself on PC, today. Those looking to check out the game on consoles will have to wait a little longer however, as that version of the game is slated to arrive at some point in 2022.