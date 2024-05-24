English
Galacticare

We're building a hospital in the stars in Galacticare on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Brightrock Games' management game.

HQ

Yesterday, developer Brightrock Games officially debuted its cosmic management game Galacticare, a title that asked players to head to the stars to build a collection of hospitals and medical facilities in the cold expanse of space. The idea is to create a hospital that can treat all manner of aliens and their weird and wacky diseases, and we're going to be trying our hands at precisely this on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out an hour of Galacticare at the GR Live homepage.

With this coming up, be sure to read our review of Galacticare here or watch our video review below.

HQ
Galacticare

