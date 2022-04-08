We're building a dynasty in Crusader Kings III on today's GR Live

HQ

Right at the end of March, Paradox released the console version of Crusader Kings III. This version looked to serve up the full grand strategy title, but in a way that could be played using a controller and on the latest generation of hardware. With this recent launch in the books, we've decided it's time to begin creating our own dynasty, and therefore we'll be looking to jump into Crusader Kings III during today's GR Live.

This time, it'll be me that will be hosting, and I'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, at the GR Live homepage, for two hours of medieval strategy fun. Be sure to drop by and let me your thoughts on my dynasty and my no doubt unorthodox methods for ensuring the royal bloodline survives the test of time.

And until we do kick off, be sure to also catch the console launch trailer for Crusader Kings III below.