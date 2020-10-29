English
We're bringing back a classic, in our show, Indie Dependent

Take a look at some of our favourite indie games launching over the next few weeks.

Fall is always a crazy month in the games industry. With all the many AAA titles, and in this year's case, new consoles releasing it can be challenging to pick-up on some of the best indie titles to keep an eye out for.

Over this episode of Indie Dependent, we take a look at ten of our favourite titles launching over October and November, from ScourgeBringer, all the way to Space Crew. With plenty to keep an eye out for, this helpful little video should aid you in your search, and best of all? You can come back next month for another instalment.

Check out the video above.

