We're breaking the rules of combat in FragPunk on today's GR Live

Recently, developer Bad Guitar Studio launched its brand-new action shooter FragPunk solely on PC, as the console versions were hit with a last-minute delay. As that game has been in the wild and free-to-play for a few days, we're now making it the subject of today's GR Live stream.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of FragPunk. You can join me at the GR Live homepage or on Gamereactor's Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook channels too.

To see what FragPunk will be offering, you can also head over here to see what the first season of the game has in store for fans.