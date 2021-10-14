We're brawling with SpongeBob and his buddies on today's GR Live

HQ

In a lot of ways Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl really is a dream come true. Seeing iconic Nickelodeon characters like Patrick, CatDog, and Nigel Thornberry throw punches and kicks at each other is hilarious, and it's great to have another solid Smash Bros. alternative outside of the Switch.

If you've yet to pick up All-Star Brawl and want to sample some of its wacky action then be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST/ 16:00 CEST. Here our streamer Kieran will be battling his way through the game's online and arcade modes and providing his overall thoughts on what it has to offer compared to the golden standard of Smash Ultimate.