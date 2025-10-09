We're brawling in 2XKO on today's GR Live

HQ

2XKO may have only been out in Early Access for a short while, but already swarms of players are flocking to Riot Games' new tag fighter. Bringing fast-paced, tag action back to the forefront of fighting games, it combines a distinct look with some solid mechanical potential.

If you've still been waiting to step into the ring yourself, you can check out what 2XKO is all about as we'll be streaming the game later today on GR Live. As always, you can tune in from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can find us on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages as well as the GR Live Homepage.

It's very much still early days for 2XKO, and while fans are expecting a lot more content down the line, you can also check out some of our more in-depth thoughts after a few hours with the game here.