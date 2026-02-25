We're blasting through Steam Next Fest demos on today's GR Live

HQ

Releases are a little dry this week, apart from of course the looming shadow of Resident Evil Requiem set to land tomorrow. Lucky then that we have a bunch of game demos to try out thanks to Steam Next Fest dropping this week.

We've got five demos already downloaded, and although we're unlikely to get through all of them in an hour, we will do our utmost to clear as many games as possible in the time limit. Think of it almost like a speedrunning challenge, if you will. The demos we have are: Replaced, Primal Survival, Super Meat Boy 3D, Darwin's Paradox, and No Vacation for an Executioner.

Some big, some small, we're sure they're all going to be great. You can join our Steam Next Fest Extravaganza from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, and we'll be streaming on the GR Live Homepage, as well as on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels. See you there!