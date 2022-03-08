We're blasting some bots in Roboquest on today's GR Live

If you tuned into our GR Live stream yesterday, you would have seen us unravelling a boggling mystery in Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo. Well today, we're going to be doing something significantly different as we'll be locking and loading to dive into a fast-paced roguelite FPS, where the aim is to simply blast a bunch of robots to smithereens.

This very game is Roboquest, a title coming from developer RyseUp Studios, that recently also joined Game Pass, giving subscribers a chance to jump in and try it out for themselves, and with this in mind, we're going to be seeing how it stacks up for ourselves in a few hours.

With plenty of action promised, we're going to be diving into a couple of hours of Roboquest on today's stream, where our very own Rebeca will be going live at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to check out Roboquest alongside us.