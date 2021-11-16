Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
War Thunder

We're blasting our way to victory in War Thunder on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out Gaijin Entertainment's military combat title, following the recent release of its Ground Breaking update.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A couple of weeks ago, Gaijin Entertainment released a free major update to its military combat title War Thunder. Known as the Ground Breaking update, this patch features a variety of new vehicles to take into battle, and three new locations to fight over, but the headlining new mechanic is the ability to terramorph the terrain and soil to make tanks much more challenging to face head-on.

This feature allows players with tanks with caterpillar and dozer blades to manipulate the ground and create small lumps of cover to hide the less-armoured portion of their vehicles behind, while still allowing their turrets to peek over and continue the fight. You can take a look at the feature in action in the Ground Breaking update blog post here.

With plenty of new content and features to explore, we're going to be diving into War Thunder for a couple of hours on today's GR Live stream, where Ben will be hosting starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. You can join in on the action at the GR Live homepage here.

War Thunder

Related texts

1
War ThunderScore

War Thunder
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Over the years Gaijin has added a huge amount of depth to this sprawling war sim."



Loading next content