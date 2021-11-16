We're blasting our way to victory in War Thunder on today's GR Live

HQ

A couple of weeks ago, Gaijin Entertainment released a free major update to its military combat title War Thunder. Known as the Ground Breaking update, this patch features a variety of new vehicles to take into battle, and three new locations to fight over, but the headlining new mechanic is the ability to terramorph the terrain and soil to make tanks much more challenging to face head-on.

This feature allows players with tanks with caterpillar and dozer blades to manipulate the ground and create small lumps of cover to hide the less-armoured portion of their vehicles behind, while still allowing their turrets to peek over and continue the fight. You can take a look at the feature in action in the Ground Breaking update blog post here.

With plenty of new content and features to explore, we're going to be diving into War Thunder for a couple of hours on today's GR Live stream, where Ben will be hosting starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. You can join in on the action at the GR Live homepage here.