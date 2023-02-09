We're blasting demons to bits in Dread Templar on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing our weekly batch of GR Live streams today by turning our attention to T19 Games' fast-paced FPS, Dread Templar. Designed as an old-school, hardcore, retro-inspired game that tasks players with zooming through levels while using a collection of powerful weapons to blast demons and other hellspawn to bits, this shooter is one for those who love Doom-like games.

To see Dread Templar in action following its full release (it recently left Early Access), be sure to join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read our review of Dread Templar right here.