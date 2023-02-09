Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Dread Templar

We're blasting demons to bits in Dread Templar on today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into T19 Games' fast-paced FPS.

We're continuing our weekly batch of GR Live streams today by turning our attention to T19 Games' fast-paced FPS, Dread Templar. Designed as an old-school, hardcore, retro-inspired game that tasks players with zooming through levels while using a collection of powerful weapons to blast demons and other hellspawn to bits, this shooter is one for those who love Doom-like games.

To see Dread Templar in action following its full release (it recently left Early Access), be sure to join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read our review of Dread Templar right here.

REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Get your Doom fix with T19 Games retro FPS now that Dread Templar has left Early Access.



