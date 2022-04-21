We're blasting aliens in Space Punks on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the official start date for the open beta of Flying Wild Hog's looter-shooter Space Punks. Available exclusively on the Epic Games Store currently, the open beta has made the game free-to-play and gives players a chance to check out the various different playable characters, and also the many unique locations that you can head out on missions to.

With a lot to explore and dive into, we're going to be checking out Space Punks on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and blasting through hordes of aliens. We'll be live at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for the typical two hours duration, so be sure to drop by and join us on the adventure.

Until we do kick off, be sure to read our thoughts on the Early Access version of Space Punks here.