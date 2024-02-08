We're becoming the galaxy's best exterminators on today's GR Live

HQ

Helldivers II launches today, and if you're still on the fence regarding Arrowhead Game Studios' new third-person sci-fi shooter, you might want to check out our stream, as we'll be showcasing an hour's worth of gameplay.

As usual, our stream can be found on the GR Live Homepage, and will be starting at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET. If you're a fan of Starship Troopers, or just want to watch some bugs being ripped apart by explosives and bullets, come hang out!

Helldivers II is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.