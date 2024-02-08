English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Helldivers II

We're becoming the galaxy's best exterminators on today's GR Live

We're going to be diving into hell to take on some massive bugs.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Helldivers II launches today, and if you're still on the fence regarding Arrowhead Game Studios' new third-person sci-fi shooter, you might want to check out our stream, as we'll be showcasing an hour's worth of gameplay.

As usual, our stream can be found on the GR Live Homepage, and will be starting at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET. If you're a fan of Starship Troopers, or just want to watch some bugs being ripped apart by explosives and bullets, come hang out!

Helldivers II is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

Helldivers II

Related texts



Loading next content