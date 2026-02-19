We're becoming the best bounty hunter in space in High on Life 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

When humanity is threatened once more by the galaxy at large, there's only one bounty hunter up to the task of stopping nefarious alien schemes and saving his sister at the same time. That's us, if you didn't get the gist, as we'll be kicking alien ass with our snarky weapon selection in High on Life 2.

As always, you can join us as we venture through Squanch Games' action sequel on today's GR Live via the GR Live Homepage, or on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages. We'll be playing from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, so be sure to drop on by and see what Squanch Games has been cooking if you haven't had the chance already.

If you're thinking about buying the game for yourself and want some more in-depth thoughts on this short but sweet action adventure, then you can check out our full, in-depth review here for a full rundown of High on Life 2.