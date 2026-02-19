Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
High on Life 2

We're becoming the best bounty hunter in space in High on Life 2 on today's GR Live

Squanch Games' sequel lets us go even crazier with new weapons, new enemies, and plenty of new jokes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When humanity is threatened once more by the galaxy at large, there's only one bounty hunter up to the task of stopping nefarious alien schemes and saving his sister at the same time. That's us, if you didn't get the gist, as we'll be kicking alien ass with our snarky weapon selection in High on Life 2.

As always, you can join us as we venture through Squanch Games' action sequel on today's GR Live via the GR Live Homepage, or on our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages. We'll be playing from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, so be sure to drop on by and see what Squanch Games has been cooking if you haven't had the chance already.

If you're thinking about buying the game for yourself and want some more in-depth thoughts on this short but sweet action adventure, then you can check out our full, in-depth review here for a full rundown of High on Life 2.

High on Life 2

Related texts

0
High on Life 2Score

High on Life 2
REVIEW. Written by Joel Petterson

The first one was nothing to write home about. But how did it go this time? Did Squanch Games listen to the criticism and make a better game? Joel found out...



Loading next content