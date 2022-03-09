We're becoming the bad guy in Ghostrunner - Project_Hel on today's GR Live

HQ

A few days ago, the action game Ghostrunner welcomed a brand new DLC, some post-launch content that puts players in the shoes of one of the games most formidable opponents, the boss Hel. This DLC is known as Project_Hel and tells the story of how the vicious character fought her way through Dharma Tower to slice and dice the rising Climbers' rebellion to pieces.

With a new story to unpack, we're going to be jumping into Ghostrunner - Project_Hel on today's GR Live, where at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Dori will be suiting up and leaping and sliding his way through the cyberpunk world for a couple of hours.

Until we start, be sure to read our thoughts on the original Ghostrunner here, and catch the trailer for Project_Hel below.