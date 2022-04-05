Cookies

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
      Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

      We're becoming one with the Force in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on today's GR Live

      Join us as we explore TT Games' massive adventure set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

      HQ

      Today marks the global release date of TT Games' latest Lego video game, an absolutely massive title that explores all nine mainline Star Wars movies and even serves up a galaxy that can be freely explored, which in a typical Lego fashion, hides all manners of secrets.

      This very game is Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and while you can check out our thoughts on it here, we're going to be jumping into it on today's GR Live, where our very own David will be taking point and exploring just a fraction of what is on offer during the two-hour stream duration.

      To join us as we check out the game, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and to get another idea of what we'll be in store for, check out the latest trailer below.

      HQ
      Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

      Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaScore

      Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
      REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

      After two years of constant delays, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally here and offers all nine mainline movies in TT Games' interpretation.



