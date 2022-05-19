We're becoming immortal detectives in Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the launch day for Big Bad Wolf's narrative RPG, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, a game that tasks players with suiting up as a few different vampires in the effort of unravelling a curious case that threatens the way the vampires protect their existence from humans (aka the Masquerade).

With the game becoming widely available today, we're going to be jumping into Swansong on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and checking out the game for one hour at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see what Rebeca thinks of Swansong, and until we do start, be sure to read our review of the game here.