We're becoming gods and legends in Fortnite's latest season on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams by returning to one of our favourites. Our very own Rebeca will be returning to Epic's iconic battle royale to see what the new season of Fortnite is serving up and bringing to the table.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CEST, you can catch Rebeca at the GR Live homepage where she will be playing an hour of the new Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths & Mortals season of Fortnite.

To get a teaser of what will be in store, you can check out the trailer for the new season below.