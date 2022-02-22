We're becoming a soul reaper once again in Death's Door on today's GR Live

HQ

It has become quite apparent at this point that Acid Nerve's action-adventure game, Death's Door, was one of the top titles of 2021. We gave it a sparkling review, and so did plenty of other people (the game has a score of 85 on PC on Metacritic).

While we did previously jump into a bit of Death's Door a while ago, we've decided to pick up and continue our adventure later today, on the latest edition of GR Live. We'll be diving in and reaping all manners of souls in the adorable and entertaining title for the typical two hours, starting from 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, with our very own Rebeca hosting.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch all of the action when we go live, and to tide you over until then, be sure to check out a trailer below.