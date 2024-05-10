We're becoming a Little Kitty in a Big City on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday evening, indie developer Double Dagger Studio debuted its cat exploration game Little Kitty, Big City, and to mark that launch, we're now going to be turning our attention to the title and playing through its first hour all on the next GR Live outing.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through an hour of the game at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds and also be sure to read our review of the game here too.