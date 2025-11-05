We're back with more Dispatch on today's GR Live

HQ

It's rare that we tackle the same game twice within two weeks on GR Live, but the episodic release schedule of Dispatch gives us the opportunity to go over fresh content with a new stream later today.

If you're not aware, Dispatch is a choice-based narrative adventure game where you manage a team of dysfunctional superheroes. Coming from former Telltale developers, it brings a cinematic, TV-level story and lets us influence the outcomes. So far, the game has already sold more than a million copies, and only half of the episodes are out at the time of writing.

Due to Dispatch releasing new episodes at 17:00 GMT, we'll be starting our stream slightly later today at 17:00 GMT/18:00 CET. However, we will be playing both episodes 5 and 6 all the way through, so don't worry about cliffhangers but we will have the full content from both of those episodes on display. As always, you can check out the stream on the GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch streams.

In the meantime, you can check out our last livestream of the game's first episode below, and our review of the first four episodes here.