We're attempting to survive on Atropos in Returnal on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our focus to the PC edition of Housemarque's creepy, roguelike, bullet-hell shooter, Returnal. Arriving on the platform last week to a middling reception, the game puts players into the shoes of protagonist Selene as she attempts to break a cycle of death and despair all while trapped on a vicious alien world known as Atropos.

To see how Returnal shapes up on PC, you can join me at the GR Live homepage later today, specifically at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, all to see the opening hour of the game.

And until we do go live, be sure to also check out our review of Returnal's PC edition right here, to read our wider and deeper thoughts.