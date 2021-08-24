We're also going to be streaming the Xbox Gamescom 2021 broadcast on GR Live today

HQ

You might have seen that we're going to be co-streaming the future of Destiny 2 showcase broadcast on today's GR Live, but we actually have a treat in store for you, as we're also going to be streaming the Xbox Gamescom 2021 show that follows shortly afterwards.

That's right, at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, we'll be live again on the GR Live homepage for the 90 minute long show that is set to include updates on a whole list of already announced projects that are coming to Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, and more.

We don't know exactly what will be detailed in the show, but if we had to hedge our bets, Forza Horizon 5 will probably be there, and hopefully we'll also get an exact release date for Halo Infinite. Other than that, maybe we'll hear a tad more about a bunch of the many exciting games that were announced during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021.