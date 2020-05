You watching Advertisements

Yes, it's true, Gamereactor has been playing The Last of Us: Part II since last week, all so that we can bring you a detailed review as soon as possible, but before that, we will share with you one last preview, at 2 pm BST on June 1.

As for the review, it will be published at 8 am BST on June 12. Stay tuned, and until then, why not check the latest trailer for The Last of Us: Part II out below?