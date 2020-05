Hellish card-dealing roguelike Monster Train is out today on PC, and we thoroughly enjoyed our time with it during the final beta tests ahead of launch. That's why we thought we'd stream the opening couple of hours of the game on today's GR Live, with the show set to start over on our livepage and on all our usual social/streaming channels. To see it in action, simply tune in here at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and see the game in action for yourselves.