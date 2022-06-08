Cookies

      The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

      We're actually streaming The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle today

      Following a last minute change of plans, we're going to be heading to the homeland of the Bretons on today's GR Live.

      HQ

      Following a change of plans yesterday, we decided to make a last minute delay and push our stream of The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle until today.

      And so, as a quick reminder, we're going to be diving into the next chapter of Zenimax Online Studios MMORPG on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and will be playing for the extended duration of two hours.

      Catch her at the GR Live homepage to join in on the action, and be sure to also check out a trailer for the High Isle expansion below.

      HQ
      The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

