WePlay Esports has been announced as the official Russian broadcaster for PGL Major Stockholm 2021

WePlay Esports has announced that it will be the official Russian broadcaster for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 event which is set to take place October 23- November 7. This follows after the organisation hosted other major CS:GO competitions such as WePlay! Lock and Load, WePlay! Forge of Masters, and WePlay! Clutch Island.

When commenting on the announcement, WePlay Esports' Chief Executive Officer, Oleh Humeniuk, said: "This is the greatest CS:GO event WePlay Esports has had the privilege of working on up to this day. I'm glad to report that our team is ready to take up a new challenge and reinvent how a premier-level esports tournament can look one more time."

Maksym Bilonogov, general producer and chief visionary officer at WePlay Esports also stated: "WePlay Esports will bring everything we have to make this event the greatest tournament in CS:GO history. Our proficiency, previous events' experience, bleeding-end production technology, endless passion and desire to create something new; everything will be unleashed during PGL Major Stockholm 2021."

The event, if you are unaware, is the first Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major in over two years. It's also breaking new records for the game as it is the first Major in CS:GO history to have a prize pool of $2 million.

Thanks, ESTNN.