WePlay Esports has been announced as the official Russian broadcaster for PGL Major Stockholm 2021

The competition is set to take place October 23 - November 7.

WePlay Esports has announced that it will be the official Russian broadcaster for the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 event which is set to take place October 23- November 7. This follows after the organisation hosted other major CS:GO competitions such as WePlay! Lock and Load, WePlay! Forge of Masters, and WePlay! Clutch Island.

When commenting on the announcement, WePlay Esports' Chief Executive Officer, Oleh Humeniuk, said: "This is the greatest CS:GO event WePlay Esports has had the privilege of working on up to this day. I'm glad to report that our team is ready to take up a new challenge and reinvent how a premier-level esports tournament can look one more time."

Maksym Bilonogov, general producer and chief visionary officer at WePlay Esports also stated: "WePlay Esports will bring everything we have to make this event the greatest tournament in CS:GO history. Our proficiency, previous events' experience, bleeding-end production technology, endless passion and desire to create something new; everything will be unleashed during PGL Major Stockholm 2021."

The event, if you are unaware, is the first Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Major in over two years. It's also breaking new records for the game as it is the first Major in CS:GO history to have a prize pool of $2 million.

Thanks, ESTNN.



