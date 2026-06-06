Wembanyama's mistake gives the Knicks a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals: "I messed up"

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The New York Knicks have taken an enormous step forward into winning the NBA for the first time in 53 years, defeating San Antonio Spurs for the second time away. After a comeback on Game 1, the Knicks narrowly won Game 2 104-105, decided in a dramatic way: with an unusual mistake by Wembanyama.

In the last nine and a half seconds, with the match tied 104-104, the Spurs had possession to prepare a final attack, but Victor Wembanyama passed into teammate Stephon Castle's back. Jalen Benson from the Knicks took the lost ball and Wembanyama fouled him, giving them a free throw that was the final shot of the night.

Wembanyama later tried to amdn his mistake with a buzzer-beater from 6 meters, but missed. Speaking after the match, the Frenchman took responsibility. "Personally, I think I could have been better in recovering from the high of the conference finals. I threw that away. I messed up."

"Am I going to regret it? Yes, of course. Am I going to use that to fuel me and to fuel us next game? Absolutely."

The best of seven games series now moves to the Madison Square Garden in New York, where an incredible atmosphere (with record-breaking ticket prices) and even a visit from president Donald Trump could facilitate the Knicks solving the finals in Game 4.

Further reading: Court invader tried to take a selfie with Victor Wembanyama, has been banned from NBA arenas for life