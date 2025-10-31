Wembanyama helps San Antonio break new record and aims for MVP: "proud of being a Spur in that moment"

HQ

San Antonio Spurs continue their winning streak in NBA last night with a 107-101 victory over Miami Heat, where Victor Wembanyama was once again the MVP: most minutes played of his team, 27, scoring 40 points, 18 rebounds and 6 assists. The victory helped the Spurs to achieve their best start ever in a NBA campaign, with 5 victories and still undefeated.

In the press conference, the French idol commented on his "explosion of joy" at the end of the match: "It's just me feeling and sharing all that energy, it feels good because it was a really tough game. It's great to have that feeling of relief, to experience it with all those people in the arena, all around us...

When I saw the 5-0 on the screens at the end, I was thinking about the history of the Spurs . I think I was just proud to be a part of that team."

Wembanyama did not hide his ambitions to be named MVP, even if his greater goal is to be the leader of his team. "For the team to be at its best, the team leaders obviously need to be at their best, and also the role players and myself. And my best level, I think, is to be the best player in the league".

Last season, he was selected as a reserve player for the NBA All-Star Game, but couldn't play due to an injury, a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder in February that halted his chances of any inidividual titles, as he missed half of the season. Four months later, he's back and stronger than ever, and has already been the first to be picked as best player of the week.