Well yes, EA Motive's Marvel's Iron Man is real and on its way, despite the leak

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Now that rumours of a State of Play this September are circulating with increasing intensity, following Sony's absence from Gamescom, it seems that one of the potential announcements planned for that showcase has been leaked by mistake a few days early. Marvel's Iron Man, the project announced back in 2022 by EA Motive, is not only still in development but also has a gameplay trailer ready... which, unfortunately, has been leaked online ahead of schedule.

The studio's account acknowledged that the release of the trailer "that didn't go as planned", but that now it's out there, we should be patient, because "we've got a lot more to show you."

"See you when we're ready."

Although it's a shame that this sort of leak disrupts the studio's presentation plans, the truth is that, if you've seen the leaked footage, there's plenty to get excited about. Everything from the character's movement and fluidity to the level detail and everything else suggests that EA Motive haven't been wasting any time, and that Marvel's Iron Man could be another major hit in the vein of Insomniac's successes with Spider-Man (and presumably Wolverine).