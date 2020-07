You're watching Advertisements

SUPERHOT Team released its continuation of the Superhot franchise to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers last week and we found it to be rather good (read our review here if you have yet to do so). Should you want to see the game in action, however, we're also checking the trial and error-based action title Superhot: Mind Control Delete out on today's stream.

If you wish to join, you can hop on over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST). Will we see you there?