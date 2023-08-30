We'll see the anti-Katniss in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The director of The Hunger Games movies and the upcoming spin-off The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has ensured we won't see the protagonist of the latter film as another Katniss Everdeen.

Speaking with Empire, Francis Lawrence said that Lucy Gray Baird is the "anti-Katniss," meaning that we'll be seeing a very different sort of tribute this time around, one that's not really afraid to take centre stage.

"Katniss was an introvert and a survivor," said Lawrence. "She was quite quiet and stoic, you could almost say [she was] asexual. Lucy Gray is the opposite. She wears her sexuality on her sleeve, [and] she really is a performer."

It does seem good that we're not just getting Katniss 2.0 in the new movie, but this might disappoint some fans who wish to see The Hunger Games prequel be more like the original movies.