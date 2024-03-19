Well over half of game developers are already using AI

HQ

AI is the big buzzword of this year as it was for 2023, and for a lot of people it creates a good amount of fear. As AI continues to develop, many are fearing for their livelihoods. At the same time, there are those who see AI as a step forward, a way to help us with our daily lives.

Apparently, people are already healthily adopting the technology in the gaming sector. Unity reports that 62% of game development studios are using AI in some capacity. According to the annual market report, AI is mainly used to "prototype quickly and for concepting, asset creation, and worldbuilding."

38% of studios are still reluctant to use AI, but 71% of the studios using it said that it had improved their operations.

It very well seems that AI could be the future, then. What do you think of these statistics?