Well over half of game developers are already using AI

The technology is being used for asset creation, worldbuilding, and quick prototyping.

AI is the big buzzword of this year as it was for 2023, and for a lot of people it creates a good amount of fear. As AI continues to develop, many are fearing for their livelihoods. At the same time, there are those who see AI as a step forward, a way to help us with our daily lives.

Apparently, people are already healthily adopting the technology in the gaming sector. Unity reports that 62% of game development studios are using AI in some capacity. According to the annual market report, AI is mainly used to "prototype quickly and for concepting, asset creation, and worldbuilding."

38% of studios are still reluctant to use AI, but 71% of the studios using it said that it had improved their operations.

It very well seems that AI could be the future, then. What do you think of these statistics?

