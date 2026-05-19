Well over 90% of Crimson Desert players haven't beaten the game's story yet

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People rarely finish games these days. That's why it was so surprising when earlier in the year we reported on so many players being able to reach the conclusion of Resident Evil Requiem. However, it seems for another big game this year, the trend continues, as less than 7% of players have beaten Crimson Desert's main story since launch.

This figure was caught by GamesRadar+, and as the outlet reckons it takes about 200 hours to fully complete the game, a main story run could take just 35 if you rush through it. Players don't want to rush in Pearl Abyss' massive open world, though, so they're going through it at their own pace.

Only 6.8% of players have beaten the main story, with less than 25% getting to the halfway point of beating Chapter 7. The game has proven itself to be a major success, having sold more than 5 million copies. Yet, not a lot of people are playing Crimson Desert for its story. It's arguably seen as the worst part of the game, but the world you can immerse yourself in is inviting enough to easily counteract a lacklustre narrative. It's no wonder people aren't completing the story, then, if they can have more fun just roaming around the world and seeing what secrets lie in store.