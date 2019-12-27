Cookies

We'll learn more about The Initiative's first game in 2020

Matt Booty teases that more intel regarding the studio's debut will land in the coming year.

Microsoft has purchased a number of profilic studios throughout the last year and a half, and therefore it's easy to forget that they've also created a studio from scratch, one that has siphoned talent from around the industry for some time now.

We're talking about The Initiative, which is based in Santa Monica, California, and it has been recruiting from studios like Rockstar, Rocksteady and even Sony Santa Monica. Their first game is still wrapped in secrecy, but that will change next year.

In an article written by Game Informer's Brian Shea, he speaks to Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty, and concludes his text by saying:

"Booty tells me we'll learn more over the next 12 months."

This is the first hint we've gotten that The Initiative is preparing a reveal sooner rather than later. Might we see something at E3, perhaps?

