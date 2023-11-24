We'll hear more about Amazon's Fallout series next month

HQ

As we found out recently, Amazon's Fallout TV show will be heading our way next April. We won't just be sitting in silence waiting until then, though. It appears we could hear more as soon as early next month.

Specifically, we're awaiting the 2nd of December, as that's when stars Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, and executive producer Jonathan Nolan are heading to CCXP to hold a panel there. We're not exactly sure what will be revealed at the panel, but we can imagine we'll be getting some more details on the show's plot, characters, and more.

The Fallout series will be the latest attempt by studios to get video game adaptations and push them towards mainstream audiences. We've seen some incredible financial successes this year with Five Nights at Freddy's and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and some great reviews for The Last of Us and Castlevania: Nocturne. Fans of the dystopian RPG franchise are hoping that it can match the quality of the video game adaptations we've seen in recent years.