We'll get our first look at The Last Airbender movie in June

We now know when we'll get our first proper look at the new movie set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, coming to our screens early next year. It appears that the movie - entitled Aang: The Last Airbender - will get some sort of sneak peek in June.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is going to have a presence at Annecy Film Festival. It's not within the official selection of films at the festival, but Paramount is still going to show it off anyway alongside The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

Aang: The Last Airbender features Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, and more in its voice cast, and takes us back to the era of Aang, following his defeat of the Fire Lord where he and Team Avatar are now having to restore the world as young adults.

Aang: The Last Airbender releases on the 20th of January, 2026.