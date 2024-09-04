We'll get a full look at Arcane's second season tomorrow

HQ

One of the best video game adaptations we've seen to date is almost ready for its return. The Netflix series Arcane will be back for a second season this November, and with that being the case the hype train getting us primed and ready for that big return is kicking into full effect.

We're told that as of tomorrow, September 5, at 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST, we can head over to YouTube (or even better, return to your local Gamereactor region to find the trailer here too!) to watch the full trailer for Arcane: Season 2.

No doubt this will also be the time and the place where we will get the release date confirmed, which could be as early in the month as November 2, as the premier World Championship for League of Legends does come to an end on that same day. Coincide? Maybe. Or maybe not... We'll find out for sure tomorrow.