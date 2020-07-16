We'll fight off Mongol invaders in Ghost of Tsushima on GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Sucker Punch's action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima is set to release tomorrow, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and we published our review just recently (read it in its entirety via this link). For those of you who'd rather watch the game in action, we're challenging the Mongol invaders on Tsushima's stunning territory on today's stream and we'd love to have you.

If you're interested in checking out some gameplay, we'll be playing the first two hours of the game at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST) over at our live page.