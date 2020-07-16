LIVE

Ghost of Tsushima
news
Ghost of Tsushima

We'll fight off Mongol invaders in Ghost of Tsushima on GR Live

Ghost of Tsushima is officially releasing tomorrow and we're exploring the land and fighting off Mongol invaders on today's GR Live

Sucker Punch's action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima is set to release tomorrow, exclusively on PlayStation 4 and we published our review just recently (read it in its entirety via this link). For those of you who'd rather watch the game in action, we're challenging the Mongol invaders on Tsushima's stunning territory on today's stream and we'd love to have you.

If you're interested in checking out some gameplay, we'll be playing the first two hours of the game at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST) over at our live page.

Ghost of Tsushima

