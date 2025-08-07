Well Dweller to bring Metroidvania action to Switch in 2026

As part of the very rapid and quite middling Indie World Showcase that just concluded, Nintendo revealed that the Switch platform will soon be expanded with a Metroidvania option called Well Dweller.

Coming from the creator of Crypt Custodian and Islets, Kyle Thompson, Well Dweller is an adventure where the aim is to take on the role of the small bird named Glimmer, and to explore a well in the middle of a deep forest. Armed with nothing but a matchstick, Glimmer must traverse an underground world in the effort of befriending the locals and defying the wicked queen, a monarch that wants to turn Glimmer's family into a new gown for her royal collection.

For those wondering when Well Dweller will arrive, it is planned to launch sometime in 2026. There is no firm date mentioned as of yet, but you can see the reveal trailer below to determine if it's worth adding to your watchlist.