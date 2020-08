Fairy Tail is a newly released RPG from Gust (and published by Koei Tecmo) and it launched at the end of last week on PC, PS4, and Switch. It'll be on PS4 that we play the game during our stream on GR Live this afternoon at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. We'll be playing for around 90 minutes so get comfortable, and you can always check out our review

from last week if you want to know a bit more about the game before we get started.