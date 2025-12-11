We'll be livestreaming along with The Game Awards tonight

HQ

Tonight's the night. As the year winds down to a close, we don't often have a lot to look forward to when it comes to new game releases, but we do get plenty of exciting announcements from Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards.

If you want the latest details on everything announced tonight, you won't have to go anywhere, as we'll be livestreaming the show right here on Gamereactor wherever you get your GR from. We'll be starting the stream at 00:30GMT/01:30 CET to catch the pre-show and then will take you right the way through to the end of the show as well. As always, you can find our stream via the GR Live Homepage.

As always as well, our team will be providing news as it comes with fresh details. We already know a few announcements that'll be coming our way, and if you want a complete list of everything that has been confirmed and stuff we're expecting, check out our article here.