We'll be getting some more Starfield information next week

Starfield is hosting an exclusive developer Q&A on the 16th of August, hosted by Will Shen and Emil Pagliarulo.

The Q&A session will take place at 13:00 ET (18:00 BST/19:00 CEST) and will only be available to those who've joined the official Bethesda Discord. It doesn't seem like it'll be too hard to get access, as a link in the Twitter post below will take you right to the server.

At that point next week, there will be a couple of weeks left until people get access to Starfield in full. Hopefully that means we can get some more concrete details on the game, including some more information on what it'll actually be like to play. So far, we've seen some gameplay, but barely anyone has been able to set out among the stars themselves.