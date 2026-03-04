We'll answer your EV questions in upcoming episodes of EV Hour

HQ

Over the past couple of years, Gamereactor has focused increasingly on cars, and more specifically on electric cars. We've tried most of what the current market has to offer, and Magnus has offered up his expertise and knowledge as he's driven everything from the Audi A6 Avant to the MG Cyberster.

Now though, it's all about how you feel about EV technology, where we're headed and what matters in a car today. This is in conjunction with giving the Polestar 4 an additional go 'round, a car Magnus has been particularly fond of.

You can send off your questions here ([email protected]), and we'll use them in upcoming episodes of the show.

What do you wish to know?