We'll all be able to relate to the protagonist in Camper Van: Make it Home

We've all been there. From the outside looking in, you might appear to have it all. A partner, a home, a steady job, but in the back of your own mind, you know you're not happy. Not all of us can pack up into a campervan and move to a life on the road, but the protagonist of Camper Van: Make it Home has done just that.

At the BIG Conference in Bilbao, we spoke with Maribel Zafra, producer and narrative developer at Malapata Studio, about Camper Van: Make it Home, and the aims they studio has with the game's story.

"Instead of telling the story of a life, we wanted to tell a story of personal growth," Zafra said. "The protagonist has a good life, I think we all can relate to her at some point in our life, because you know, she has a good job, she has a partner, she has a house, she has everything she's supposed to have to be happy, but she's not happy, so she decides to try something new, and yeah, it's again, it's not a story of a life, it's a story of another version of your life, and you have always the chance to try."

Quite a positive outlook, then. The game has been compared to Unpacking, but with its gameplay it proves itself to be quite different. Find out more in the full interview below: