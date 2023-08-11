Welcome to Wrexham's second season sees Rob and Ryan meeting the King

The story of Ryan Reynolds' and Rob McElhenney's takeover of the incredibly old yet small Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC, has been a story that has seemingly entertained the entire world. Thanks to the Welcome to Wrexham documentary series, we've been given an inside look into the takeover and how the pair have navigated running the club in their first season.

Now that football is back following a summer break, a date has been set for when Welcome to Wrexham will be returning for its second season, with this being September 13 for those in the UK and Europe.

The series will see the pair meeting the King of England, finally putting together a team that are capable of being promoted from the National League, and more, and you can get a teaser of all of this in the new trailer below.