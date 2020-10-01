Welcome to the new era of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The next generation of Call of Duty Zombies was unveiled last night, giving players a glimpse into what's coming in Black Ops Cold War.

You're watching Advertisements

The fan favourite mode, which has blossomed across multiple unique Call of Duty titles is returning, and packing quite a punch. Set in a rundown WW2 bunker, similar to the likes of Nacht der Untoten where the storyline began, this mission is named Die Maschine, and focuses on a team of individuals, code-named Requiem, pulled together by the CIA's own Gregory Weaver. The fearless response team will be plunged into horrors, as they work to discover the terrifying secrets that lie within.

Die Maschine features plenty of iconic returning Zombies features, from a revamped looking Pack-A-Punch, to beloved perks such as Juggernaut and Speed Cola. The Random Box and the mystical power-ups will also be back, as the mode takes the best from previous iterations and looks to bring them to the next generation.

To keep Die Maschine feeling unique, this version of Zombies will contain new progression systems, cross-play, scorestreaks and even ways to bring your gear from other game modes to the world of Zombies. Yes, this does mean you won't always have to start with a standard pistol.

There is also a planned weapon rarity system being added, which is supposed to make any weapon feasible in higher, more intense rounds. Furthermore, players will be able to stock up on and use lethal, tactical and support equipment all at once, with a newly introduced equipment system.

Die Maschine is a completely new zombies experience, featuring a new storyline, new characters and new ways to play. In the reveal video, John Rafacz, Director of Communications at Treyarch spoke about how this generation of zombies sets itself above the rest. "Black Ops Cold War sets the stage for a new Zombies experience that not only celebrates our entire Zombies heritage, but uses it to build a completely new chapter in our universe."

Black Ops Cold War Zombies promises a return of both, puzzling easter eggs and wild, horde filled gameplay. The main new addition in this behalf will be the introduction of Exfil, which offers players a way to escape a game without falling to the undead. Doing so will involve calling for a helicopter, and then surviving a few more rounds with more frequent Zombie spawns. If you can manage to survive, the rewards will be plentiful.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is launching on November 13, with the full game release. Treyarch has also noted that more DLC will be coming to the Die Maschine storyline, and that it will be dropping in the future as free post-launch content. Whilst more is expected to be teased between now and launch, Treyarch also hinted to a few surprises coming as November 13 nears, so be sure to keep an eye out for that.