Welcome to the new and very white PlayStation Store

The sun rises in the east, so do the updates. This is the first look at the new PlayStation Store website, presenting a very white and spaced design. Australian users are the first ones redirected to the new template, so they are sharing a few screen captures in social media and forums like ResetEra.

Minimalistic and bright are the first adjectives coming to your mind at first glance. The old blue background is almost gone and games and features show up in much bigger frames. It resembles the PlayStation 5 user interface, especially when entering product pages. The vertical menu in the left has been erased and some features now hide under a drop-down menu in the upper side of the site.

However, this may not be the final design. As many users point out, there are a some flaws and missing information here and there. Maybe there are a couple of changes before the new PlayStation Store designs roll-out in the rest of the world. There is time, as PlayStation 5 is coming out in almost three weeks.